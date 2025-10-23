What was once a familiar sight over the last few years is no longer seen-Rohit Sharma is no longer the captain of the Indian cricket team. From the World Test Championship to the World Cup to the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma's effortless leadership had many admirers. However, after retiring from T20Is and then Tests, murmurs began about whether Rohit should lead the side in the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI selectors found it apt to hand the reins to a younger captain with an eye on the future. And so, Shubman Gill was named ODI captain before the Australia tour, marking the end of Rohit Sharma's tenure as skipper.

However, the leader in Rohit Sharma is still very much alive-and it was evident during the second India vs Australia ODI. The incident occurred in the 33rd over, when Washington Sundar was struggling with his line against left-handed batter Cooper Connolly. Rohit walked up to the bowler and offered advice, which the spin all-rounder listened to with rapt attention.

"The key for the off-spinner to the left-hander is to move the ball away from the batter and bowl a little slower," said Varun Aaron, former India fast bowler, on-air after observing Rohit. "Generally, captains come and tell the bowlers, 'let the batter go for a hit.'"

Rohit Sharma surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly to become India's third-highest run-getter in ODIs. The veteran batter finally gave fans something to cheer about after a single-digit outing at Perth in the first ODI against Australia. During the second ODI, the 'Hitman' wasn't his usual explosive self, choosing not to attack the bowlers during the powerplay. Instead, he adopted a slower approach and gradually built momentum.

The result was a fine knock of 73 runs off 97 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 75.26. The standout moment of his innings was undoubtedly two massive pull shots that sailed into the stands for sixes off Mitchell Owen.

Now, in 275 ODIs and 267 innings, Rohit has scored 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69, with 32 centuries and 59 fifties, and a best score of 264. He has overtaken Ganguly, who scored 11,121 runs in 308 matches at an average of 40.95, with 22 centuries and 71 fifties.

At the top is Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 matches with 49 centuries), followed by Virat Kohli (14,181 runs in 304 games with 51 centuries).

Since 2022, Rohit has scored 19 fifty-plus scores, and this was only the second instance where he reached the 50-run milestone with a strike rate under 100-the previous being a 66-ball 50 against England during the ICC Cricket World Cup at home in 2023.

This year in ODIs, Rohit has scored 383 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.30, with one century and two fifties, and a best score of 119.