India's team selection has come under fire after their defeat to Australia in the first of three ODIs, on Sunday. Left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was left out of the playing XI despite being in brilliant form, as India went for a more balanced side, packed with all-rounders, fast bowlers and depth in batting. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was left unhappy with Kuldeep's non-selection. Kaif even brought up the example of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne in order to justify why Kuldeep should've played.

"It was a test for all the bowlers and Shubman Gill as well. You wanted four seamers, you wanted three all-rounders and you wanted batting till No. 8. But in trying to cover those, you left out your best wicket-taker, Kuldeep Yadav!" said Kaif, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Shane Warne used to star in all formats for Australia, because wrist spinners are effective on Australian pitches. The Australian pitches may not turn, but the bounce they produced can be utilised by someone like Kuldeep. I am extremely disappointed that Kuldeep was left out," Kaif added.

Despite India having to defend a paltry total of 131 in the rain-affected 26-over contest, Kaif gave no mercy to the bowling unit.

"It was the bowlers' responsibility to win this game. I know it was a low score. But when will you win games as bowlers then? Will you win only with (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami?" Kaif questioned.

Kuldeep has scalped 181 wickets in just 113 ODIs in his career. However, the left-arm chinaman was left out with India using three frontline pacers and two spin-bowling all-rounders in Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

Prior to the match, Kuldeep had finished as the top wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025, with 17 wickets in seven matches. He had also taken 12 wickets in just two Tests against the West Indies. Therefore, given his excellent form, Kuldeep's omission from the playing XI for the first ODI against Australia came as a surprise to many.