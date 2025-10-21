Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to deliver on their India comebacks, getting out on 8 and 0 respectively against Australia in the first ODI at Perth on Sunday. The veteran batters could not adapt to the bounce and swing of the pitch at the Optus Stadium. For Virat Kohli, it was a familiar story, as he departed attempting to try a ball just outside off-stump. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out the same, stating that Kohli had been haunted by the demons of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024/25.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, all eight of Kohli's dismissals had come attempting to play deliveries just outside the off-stump. On Sunday, it was a similar story.

Kohli attempted to drive a delivery outside off-stump against Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, but ended up getting a thick outside edge that flew to the fielder at backward point.

Irfan Pathan, a former teammate of Kohli's with India, pointed this out in a scathing analysis of India's batting troubles.

"Fitness is one thing and game time is one thing. That is why Rohit Sharma looked a bit troubled. It looked like the demons of the BGT were back for Virat. I hope this is not the case in Adelaide and Sydney. Shreyas Iyer also got into an awkward position. Maybe he can work a bit more on his technique," Pathan said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Pathan stated that India should aim to play a few warm-up matches ahead of overseas tours.

"Whenever you tour countries like Australia, it is always better to go early and play some games. It was going to be difficult for India. It was going to be a challenge as the conditions would not be easy. Our bowlers could not get the right lengths. The batters also had trouble with the bounce. If you had played a game or two, these mistakes would not have happened," Pathan added.

On Sunday, India were reduced to 45/4 as their star-studded top-order failed to fire. Newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill managed to score only 10, while new vice-captain Shreyas Iyer made just 11.

The early collapse, coupled with regular rain delays, saw India suffer a stop-start innings after being put in to bat.

India managed a total of only 136/9 in the shortened 26-over match. Australia then chased down the DLS revised target of 131 with 4.5 overs to spare, thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the series.