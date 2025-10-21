Australia batter Matthew Short believes his team's pacers will continue to exploit Virat Kohli's recent weakness outside off stump when India face Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday. Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in the series opener in Perth, will be eager to bounce back at the Adelaide Oval—his most successful overseas venue—with five international centuries and an average of 65 across formats. "I'm not in the fast-bowling meetings, but that seems to be the way he has been getting out recently," Short told reporters.

"Some of the guys like 'Hoff' (Josh Hazlewood) and 'Starcy' (Mitchell Starc), they have bowled a lot against him, they know what they're doing. In Perth they sort of let the conditions do all the work, a bit of swing and nip on the wicket, so I'm sure they'll do the same again."

India had overwhelming support from a 42,423-strong crowd at the Optus Stadium in the first ODI of the white-ball series, most of whom had turned up to watch Rohit and Kohli return to action after more than seven months.

Having retired from the game's other formats, the former captains returned to national duty for the first time since winning the Champions Trophy on March 9.

Following that triumph, they announced their retirements from Tests while sticking to the ODI format, after also quitting T20Is following India's World Cup win last year.

"When Rohit or (Shubman) Gill got out the other day (in Perth), and then Kohli came on, just the cheer when he was walking on—you'd feel pretty bad as the batter walking off. It's just an amazing experience," Short added.

Both Rohit and Kohli looked rusty in their comeback game and were dismissed for 8 and 0 respectively, as Australia's stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh led from the front with an unbeaten 46 to secure a seven-wicket win in the rain-hit Perth ODI.

India trail the series 0–1, making Thursday's match in Adelaide a must-win to stay alive, as the game will possibly be the duo's final outing Down Under.

"But it's going to be a cool way for him to go out, especially with so many fans here in Australia," Short said, as he hoped to make the most of sharing the field with the Indian greats.

"It's pretty cool to share the field with such a legend of the sport," he said. "I'll definitely get the chance to have a chat to him at some stage throughout the series."

For players like Short, this white-ball series holds significance ahead of the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

Having made his debut against India in Mohali, the right-hander has battled injuries and fluctuating roles—from No. 8 on debut to No. 3 in the current series—and is still searching for form.

"It's been frustrating... I still feel like I'm moving well. I'm feeling good out in the middle," Short said. "Just haven't got the runs on the board. But hopefully they come soon. It's been a frustrating year in terms of getting that continuous cricket."

The 29-year-old said he's flexible about his batting position.

"It's always going to be tough to get a spot in the XI and I'll sort of take whatever that is, whether it's opening, batting at three or wherever. It's just (about) staying flexible and trying to bat wherever you're put and be able to take that," he said.

"Especially the last few years, I'm so used to opening the batting and batting in that top order, but batting at three is not too dissimilar.

"But if it was to come through the middle, you'd probably need to prep a bit for that, but it's something I've done before in the past. If that came to happen, I'd definitely take it."

Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a calf injury. He is hoping to be available for the T20Is, which begin in Canberra on October 29. The final ODI of the three-match series will be played in Sydney on Saturday.