Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett played a crucial role in his team's victory over India in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The pacer dismissed Virat Kohli for a 4-ball duck, laying the foundation for a strong performance by the hosts. Bartlett's contributions in the match proved pivotal in the team's series-clinching victory. However, little did the 26-year-old expect what was to follow after he claimed unarguably the most prized wicket of his ODI career.

Kohli was trapped leg-before by the Australian pacer, who outsmarted him with clever variation. After setting Kohli up with a series of outswingers targeting the outside off-stump channel, Bartlett brought one back in sharply to strike him on the pads, ending his stay without a run.

Seeing Kohli being dismissed LBW is not a common sight. Hence, the wicket is certainly a special one for Bartlett. However, certain fans on social media crossed the line and started to mock the pacer for dismissing Kohli.

Some of the comments made by fans were completely uncalled for.

As for the match, India struggled in the powerplay as Bartlett struck twice in one over, dismissing Shubman Gill and Kohli to leave the visitors reeling at 17/2 in 6.5 overs. Rohit had a scratchy start, including surviving a relentless seven-over spell from Josh Hazlewood. However, he found his rhythm to anchor the innings with 73 off 97 balls-laced with nine fours and two sixes.

Shreyas Iyer complemented him well with a steady 61 off 77 balls, including seven boundaries, as the pair shared a 118-run partnership to stabilise the innings. Although Adam Zampa threatened to trigger another mini-collapse, crucial runs from Axar Patel, Nitish Rana, and Arshdeep Singh ensured India finished with a competitive total.

Hazlewood was relentless with his line and length, bowling two maidens upfront and applying consistent pressure throughout, though he finished wicketless while conceding 29 runs in ten overs. Zampa ended with figures of 4/60, and Bartlett took 3/39, as Australia successfully chased the target of 265 to win the series.