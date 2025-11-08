History was made as Abhishek Sharma reached the 1,000-run milestone in T20 internationals, claiming both the world record for the fastest in terms of balls faced for a single country and becoming the fastest Indian to reach the mark in terms of matches. Abhishek achieved the record in the 5th T20I against Australia, reaching the 4-digit score in 528 balls at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. The left-handed batter shattered the previous global record, which belonged to Australia's Tim David. David had reached 1,000 runs in 569 balls for Australia during his blistering knock of 74 off 38 balls in Hobart on 2 November.

In comparison, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav previously held second place, having taken 573 balls, with New Zealand's Finn Allen sitting third (611 balls). When it comes to overall balls faced in T20Is, David now stands 6th in the list, having faced 614 balls to reach 1000 runs in T20Is, but this record consists of matches played for both Singapore and Australia.





Furthermore, Abhishek narrowly missed out on breaking a record held by Virat Kohli, who reached the 1,000-run mark in 27 innings from 29 matches. Abhishek, on the other hand, reached the landmark in 28 innings. Abhishek, hence, is also the fastest Indian to reach the 1000-run milestone in T20Is in terms of matches played.

Fewest innings to 1000 T20I runs (India):

27 Virat Kohli

28 Abhishek Sharma

29 KL Rahul

31 Suryakumar Yadav

40 Rohit Sharma

While Abhishek is the batter to have reached 1,000 runs in the fastest time in terms of balls faced, the record, in terms of fewest matches played to reach the milestone, is currently jointly held by England's Dawid Malan and the Czech Republic's Sabawoon Davizi. Both of them had achieved the feat in their 24th match.

India's Sanju Samson (995 runs) and Tilak Varma (991 runs) are also on the cusp of reaching the 1,000-run milestone in T20I cricket, but neither of them was selected in the India playing XI for the 5th T20I against Australia.

What also has to be noted is that Abhishek Sharma was dropped twice, once before reaching the 1,000-run milestone and once after in the match, in the first 11 balls he had faced.