Abhishek Sharma is one of the rising talents in Indian cricket. The southpaw has impressed one and all with his attacking style of play. He starts his innings all guns blazing and keeps firing till the time he is at the middle. While the batter looked unstoppable, Australia seem to have found the weapon to counter the Indian opener. Abhishek usually dances down the track on the very first ball he faces in order to put the bowler under pressure, but Australia managed to keep him in check to some extent in the recently concluded five-match series vs India.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan warned Abhishek about the noticeable style of batting.

"Abhishek plays fearless cricket, which is very good, but most of these are bilateral series, not World Cup. Teams come with a lot of preparation at the global event. If he steps out on every ball, teams will work on it. So, Abhishek has to pick and choose," said Pathan on his YouTube channel.

"I am sure the team management must be paying attention to it. His own coach Yuvraj Singh will be looking into it. I will talk to Yuvi about it later. And Abhishek himself must also have noticed that. You cannot step out to hit every bowler on the first ball of an innings," he added.

In the fifth India vs Australia T20I that was washed out due to rain in Brisbane, Abhishek scored 23 not out off 13 balls. He got lucky twice as Australia dropped two easy catches to see the batter survive. While stating that the batter should keep playing high-risk cricket, Pathan said that there needs to be a proper strategy on how he approaches bowlers.

"He got dropped twice today. Had one of them been caught, his innings would have ended. He will keep playing high-risk cricket but even the fearlessness has to be rational. There needs to be some planning," the former India all-rounder said.

"Since Nathan Ellis has troubled him with varying pace, other teams will also be looking to strategise accordingly against Abhishek," he added.

Abhishek bagged the Player of the Series award, with 163 runs to his name at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 176.34.