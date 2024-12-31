The bail-switching antics returned in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the final day of a gripping fourth Test between India and Australia. On Monday morning, it was all happening at the MCG. A battle for survival, wickets falling, and textbook strokes to pick up boundaries took centerstage. However, in the midst of all events, a small exchange of bail took place, but this time, it was a change in faces with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc having a go at it.

In a video shared by cricket.com.au on X, during the 35th over, when signs of the threat posed by Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant became prominent, Starc decided to resort to bail-switching antics.

As he returned to his bowling marker, Starc switched the bails at the non-striker's end. Jaiswal spotted it and restored the bails to their original position. Starc looked back and had a huge smile on his face. After the next delivery, he even said a couple of words to Jaiswal.

The bail-switching antics are back! This time between Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oK8xkSd4qI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2024

Before the recent switching tale, Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne were involved in the bail-switching antics. During the third Test, Siraj changed the bails, hoping for a change of luck, but Labuschagne was quick to react and returned them to their original place.

Their banter continued in the ongoing fourth Test. During the 43rd over, Siraj switched the bails and called Marnus to show him his recent craft.

Moments later, Usman Khawaja lost his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah while trying to pull away the ball but failed to get the proper timing and elevation behind his shot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)