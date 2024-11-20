Ahead of his side's first Test against Australia at Perth, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel gave an update on fitness of young batter Shubman Gill, saying that he is improving on "day-to-day basis" and a call on his selection will be taken on the morning of the match. The first Test between India and Australia will kickstart from Friday at Perth's Optus Stadium. Both sides, placed at the top two spots of the ICC World Test Championship points tally will be aiming to make their chances for the final stronger. While India seeks to bounce back after a rare, but humiliating home setback against New Zealand, Australia would be aiming to avoid a hat-trick of series losses to India at home.

Gill's injury is one of the biggest talking points ahead of the match. Earlier on Saturday, Gill sustained a left-hand injury while fielding in the slips and did not return on the second day of the intra-squad match.

Speaking about Gill in the pre-match presser, Morkel said, "Shubman is improving on a day-by-day basis. We will take a call on the morning of the Test. He played well in the match simulation during the build-up, so fingers crossed."

Gill has been in fine form this season, having made 806 runs in 10 matches, 19 innings, averaging above 47. He has scored three centuries and fifties and his best score is 119*

Batting at number three, Gill has scored 926 runs in 14 matches, averaging 42.09, with three centuries and fifties in 25 innings.

Morkel also said that a close eye is also being kept on pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who recently recovered from an ankle injury and made a triumphant return to sport after an year, taking seven wickets in his side Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

"We are keeping a close eye on Shami. He has been out for a year. For us, it is a massive win that he is back playing. How we can give him the best support to find his feet again? Working closely with the people back home. He is a world-class bowler," he added.

Shami on Monday was named in the Bengal squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a top domestic T20 competition.

If included in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shami's experience would be invaluable, particularly given India's inexperienced pace attack. The bowling line-up features Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and promising talents such as Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep.

After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.