Watch: Virat Kohli's Embarrassing Dismissal In 2nd Test Triggers Meme Fest
Fresh from smashing his 30th Test century last week in Perth, Virat Kohli failed to deliver in the first installment of the pink-ball Test on Day 1.
Star India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for an 8-ball 7 in the first innings of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. Fresh from smashing his 30th Test century last week in Perth, Kohli failed to deliver in the first installment of the pink-ball Test on Day 1, perishing against a short of length delivery from Mitchell Starc that rose sharply and caught him at slips. The dismissal was similar to his wicket in the 1st innings in Perth when Josh Hazlewood troubled him with a similar ball, inducing an inside edge that was gathered at slip.
Mitchell Starc sends Virat Kohli packing!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/2AzNllS7xT— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024
Kohli's dismissal sparked a meme fest on social media, with the fans also questioning his technique.
Virat Kohli #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/g0nVnZiGbU— KyaBaatHai (@Homelander_101) December 6, 2024
How it feels seeing Virat Kohli bat these days pic.twitter.com/1cVLsu6ie2— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) December 6, 2024
Virat Kohli #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/MBsW69ynrO— Lalit Gour (@lalitgrateful) December 6, 2024
Mitchell Starc— Gani (@GanpatMansuriya) December 6, 2024
Jalwa dikha diya , aj ni to kal perform wapas aana hi tha inka . #INDvsAUS Virat Kohli in 2024 - record
46, 12, 29, 0, 1, 4, 0, 24, 37, 0, 9, 76, 24, 14, 20, 6, 17, 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4, 1, 5, 100*, 7.
It's perfect time to retirement..
Mitchell... pic.twitter.com/4mCtFI9V0h
Starc was at his best as he landed timely blows before the break as India squandered a promising start to reach 82 for four at tea.
That was after a 69-run stand between Rahul (37 off 64 balls) and Shubman Gill (31 off 51).
It got worse for India when Scott Boland had a well set Gill plumb in front with a full ball on the stumps. In a remarkable of turn events, India lost their last three wickets for 12 runs.
Sitting comfortably in the dressing room minutes ago, skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to enter the field and was batting on 1 alongside Rishabh Pant (4 batting) at the break. Rohit decided to drop himself down the order to accommodate Rahul at the top.
It was a rather dramatic start to the proceedings after India opted to bat on a pitch with decent grass cover.
Gill was the last one to be dismissed in the session as he missed an attempted flick off Boland to be trapped in front.
(With PTI Inputs)