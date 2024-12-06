Star India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for an 8-ball 7 in the first innings of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. Fresh from smashing his 30th Test century last week in Perth, Kohli failed to deliver in the first installment of the pink-ball Test on Day 1, perishing against a short of length delivery from Mitchell Starc that rose sharply and caught him at slips. The dismissal was similar to his wicket in the 1st innings in Perth when Josh Hazlewood troubled him with a similar ball, inducing an inside edge that was gathered at slip.

Kohli's dismissal sparked a meme fest on social media, with the fans also questioning his technique.

How it feels seeing Virat Kohli bat these days pic.twitter.com/1cVLsu6ie2 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) December 6, 2024

Mitchell Starc

Jalwa dikha diya , aj ni to kal perform wapas aana hi tha inka . #INDvsAUS Virat Kohli in 2024 - record

46, 12, 29, 0, 1, 4, 0, 24, 37, 0, 9, 76, 24, 14, 20, 6, 17, 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4, 1, 5, 100*, 7.



It's perfect time to retirement..

Mitchell... pic.twitter.com/4mCtFI9V0h — Gani (@GanpatMansuriya) December 6, 2024

Starc was at his best as he landed timely blows before the break as India squandered a promising start to reach 82 for four at tea.

That was after a 69-run stand between Rahul (37 off 64 balls) and Shubman Gill (31 off 51).

It got worse for India when Scott Boland had a well set Gill plumb in front with a full ball on the stumps. In a remarkable of turn events, India lost their last three wickets for 12 runs.

Sitting comfortably in the dressing room minutes ago, skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to enter the field and was batting on 1 alongside Rishabh Pant (4 batting) at the break. Rohit decided to drop himself down the order to accommodate Rahul at the top.

It was a rather dramatic start to the proceedings after India opted to bat on a pitch with decent grass cover.

Gill was the last one to be dismissed in the session as he missed an attempted flick off Boland to be trapped in front.

(With PTI Inputs)