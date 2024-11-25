Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal expressed happiness with star India batter Virat Kohli's century in the Perth Test against Australia, saying that players like him who have performed so well over the years consistently cannot be criticised harshly because their comebacks will leave the doubters "embarrassed". Virat slammed his first Test century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) conditions in almost six years, breaking the Test ton curse at Perth with an unbeaten knock that witnessed him play plenty of 'Vintage Kohli' shots. His last ton in SENA came in December 2018 in Australia, at the same venue.

Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal said that one cannot ever shut everyone in the age of social media, as everyone is an 'expert' here.

"Everyone is an expert here (in social media). As a player, we have never criticised because of his performances. How can someone criticise a player who has performed so well for the last 10-15 years? Sometimes, you can play a poor shot, can deliver a bad performance. Even he knows the standard he has set in. You cannot score in every match you play in. You cannot criticise him as a whole because he will always come back and leave you embarrassed. You have to keep in mind that more matches are available with him," said Madan.

During the match, Virat scored an unbeaten 100 in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs came at strike rate of 69.93. After scoring the century, Virat had a sight of relief as he raised his bat above his head.

Now, Virat has scored his 81st international century and continues his chase for idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. This is also his 30th Test century. Now in 119 matches, Virat has scored 9,145 runs at an average of 48.13, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His best score is 254*.

Also, with 54 List-A centuries, nine T20 centuries and 37 first-class centuries, Virat has completed 100 centuries in professional cricket.

Virat has also become the seventh player to complete 2,000 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history. In 26 BGT matches, he has scored 2,147 centuries at an average of 48.79, with nine centuries and five fifties. His best score is 186.

This is Virat's seventh Test century in Australia, the most by an Indian batter as he has now overtaken Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored six Test tons in Australia. He has also equalled England's Wally Hammond for second-most centuries in Tests in Australia. The most Test centuries in Australia are by England's Jack Hobbs, with nine tons.

In Tests in Australia, Virat has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with seven centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169.

This is Virat's 12th international century in Australia, the most by any batter. He has scored 3,531 runs in 43 matches and 55 innings at an average of 56.95 in Australia, with 12 centuries and 19 fifties and best score of 169.

He has levelled with Sunil Gavaskar (seven centuries against West Indies) for most Test hundreds in an away country for India.

He has also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's tally of nine centuries against Australia for joint third-most centuries in Tests against an opponent for India. The most Test hundreds against an opponent for India is by Sunil Gavaskar, who has 13 centuries against West Indies.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India was bundled out for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three centuries and a six) playing crucial knocks and forming a vital 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse and they were reduced to 79/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the Aussies to 104 runs, giving India a lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-most bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

In their second innings, India swelled their lead massively. There was a 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul (77 in 176 balls, with five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal also had a fine 74-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (25 in 71 balls, with two fours). Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat (100* in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 in 94 balls, with a six) and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes) pushed India to 487/6. India lead by 533 runs, setting the Aussies a gigantic 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of the third day's play, Australia was 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one. On the next day, despite two early wickets, Travis Head (89 in 101 balls, with eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 in 67 balls, with three fours and two sixes) did put on a fine fightback, but Indian managed to curb the resistance and bundle out Aussies for just 238 runs, sealing a 295-run win.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) were the top bowlers for India. Washington Sundar got two scalps and Nitish, and Harshit got a wicket each.

Bumrah took home the 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)