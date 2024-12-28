Australia's Steve Smith credited a last-session breakthrough, including the dramatic run-out of Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal at the end of the second day's play as the turning point in the Boxing Day Test that could decide the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Smith highlighted the mix-up between Jaiswal and Virat Kohli as a "huge play" that shifted momentum decisively in Australia's favour. “It looks like Jaiswal called ‘yes' and ran and Virat sent him back. It is as simple as that,” Smith said after the second day's play.

“It was obviously a really good partnership to break that one and then obviously get two more wickets. It was a huge last hour for us, so, yeah, that was a big play in the context of the day, I suppose.”

The incident occurred when Jaiswal, on 82, called for a quick single after hitting the ball to Pat Cummins at mid-on. Kohli held his ground, leaving Jaiswal stranded as the Australian captain's precise throw to Alex Carey resulted in a critical run-out. Jaiswal's dismissal ended a promising 100-run partnership and sparked a late Indian collapse.

By stumps on Day 2, India found themselves reeling at 164/5, trailing Australia's imposing first-innings total of 474 by 310 runs.

India's response to Australia's total had been anchored by Jaiswal's aggressive strokeplay and Kohli's measured knock. The duo looked set to rebuild after the early setbacks, taking India from 53/2 to 153/2. However, Jaiswal's runout opened the floodgates, with Scott Boland striking twice in quick succession to remove Kohli for 36 and nightwatchman Akash Deep for a duck.

“They were both looking really good,” he said. “Jaiswal played a nice innings today. (He was) aggressive and he hit any loose ball that was bowled basically. As I said before, Virat looked like he was in for a bit of a masterclass with the way he started and the patience that he showed.

“So at that stage, we'd probably take (either one) of them. (It was) just fortunate, I suppose. And sometimes when you have one of those things happen and you break a partnership, you can get that other guy out quickly and that happened today, which was good for us.

When asked about Kohli's innings, the way he batted on Day 2, Smith said, "Look, he is a class player. He obviously played really well in Perth for that hundred. He looked really good today. I thought, 'Jeez, he is in for a good one here'. And probably that (the delivery that dismissed him) was the first ball, I think, he played at that fifth-sixth stump line. He was really disciplined today, leaving a lot outside the off-stump. He was getting the bowlers to come to him a bit more and scoring well through the leg side. I thought we were in for a bit of a masterclass," Smith said.

Smith's role in Australia's dominance was not confined to the field. Earlier, he had delivered a masterclass in batting with a sublime 140, his 34th Test century, helping Australia post their highest total of the series. The knock, marked by precision and composure, solidified Smith's reputation as one of the game's greats.

Having now equalled Sunil Gavaskar on the all-time list of Test centurions, Smith also stands on the brink of joining Australian legends Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, and Allan Border in the exclusive 10,000-run club.

While Smith anchored the innings, 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas stole the spotlight with a fearless 60 off 65 balls. Opening the innings, Konstas showcased extraordinary poise against India's world-class bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah. His audacious reverse scoop for six off Bumrah left even Smith amazed. “I don't think much fazes the young kid,” Smith said with a laugh. “We saw yesterday how he reverse-ramped Bumrah for a six. I was having a heart attack in the box, but he looked so composed. It was all good—no stress.”

Konstas' attacking intent laid the foundation for Australia's imposing total, earning praise from teammates and fans alike.