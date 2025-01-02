Virat Kohli seems to have moved on from his tussle with Sam Konstas as the Indian star was seen posing with his Australian opponent's brothers at an event hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. Notably, Kohli was fined 20 per cent match fee and was also handed one demerit point for the face with the Australian teenager. However, with his latest gesture, Kohli has once again earned respect from the cricket fraternity as he kept away the on-field battle and wholeheartedly got clicked with Konstas' brothers. See the pictures here:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met the Indian and Australian teams on Wednesday ahead of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between both the sides.

The final Test will be a New Year's Test starting from January 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Also, the Test is a special event as it marks the 'Jane McGrath Day', the wife of legendary pacer Glenn McGrath who lost her life in a battle with cancer. "On the third day of the match venue is covered with a full sea of pink and millions of dollars are typically raised for cancer support and awareness in Australia," as per cricket.com.au.

During the meeting, Albanese hilariously announced the possibility of bringing a legislation to control Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the lone warrior in the Indian bowling line-up with 30 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.83 with three five-wicket hauls.

"We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step. Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting," said the PM as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

Two days before the New Year's Test, Australian and Indian players gathered at the Kirribilli House for the New Year's Day reception by PM Albanese and his fiancee Jodie Haydon. The menu also featured some really tempting and mouth-watering dishes like tandoori lamb cutlets, mini lobster and prawn rolls, spinach and cheese sausage rolls, as well as fruit skewers and Zooper Doopers.

The series is 2-1 in favour of Australia and they are in a strong position to join South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship. However, if India wins the match and draws the series, not only they will retain the trophy again, but will also keep themselves alive in the WTC race, given the results of the Australia-Sri Lanka series next year go their way.

