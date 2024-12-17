It was a brilliant show of resilience by Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep as the duo stitched together a brilliant 10th wicket partnership for India on Day 4 of the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday. The partnership made sure that India avoided the follow-on as the Test match is slowly headed towards a draw. It was a tough final session for India as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the tension was clear in the dressing room as well. In a viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen going through a range of emotions before exploding in jubilation as India avoided the follow-on in the crucial encounter.

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep pulled off an unlikely 10th-wicket partnership on Tuesday to avoid the follow-on and put the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on course for a draw.

When the pair came together the tourists still needed 33 runs to make Australia bat again at the Gabba on another day marred by rain delays.

But under gloomy skies, the two managed to see off Australia's much-vaunted pace attack to frustrate the home side on day four.

Deep scored the crucial runs with an edge to the boundary just past the outstretched hand of Nathan McSweeney off Australian captain Pat Cummins.

He celebrated two balls later by smashing Cummins over deep mid-wicket for a massive six before umpires took them from the field for bad light with India 252-9, trailing by 193 runs.

The five-match series is currently locked 1-1.

Opener KL Rahul, who top-scored with 84, said the batting of the lower order showed how much fight this India team has.

Advertisement

Deep was not-out 27 and Bumrah was on 10.

"The lower order scoring runs is something that we discuss in our meetings," Rahul said.

"The bowlers work really hard on their batting as well so it's good to see them get that partnership.

"To avoid that follow-on makes a huge difference."

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)