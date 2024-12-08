India pacer Mohammed Siraj broke silence on the controversy that erupted after he gave a fiery send-off to Australia batter Travis Head on Day 2 of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Siraj and Head were spotted engaging in a verbal duel after the Australian batter was bowled by the India pacer on Saturday. Head had the opportunity to share his views on the controversy in the post-day press conference. Siraj then broke his silence on the matter ahead of the start of the play on Day 3.

In the press conference at the end of Day 2, Head suggested that Siraj's send-off was a little uncalled for as he was praising the India pacer's delivery. However, Siraj has termed Head's statement a complete lie.

In a chat with India's former spinner Harbhajan Singh, Siraj said: "I was enjoying bowling to him. It was a good battle because he was batting really well. When a batter hits you for a six on a good ball, it feels bad. That gave me energy. After bowling him out, I celebrated. Then he abused me. You can see it on TV as well. In the start, it was my celebration, I didn't say anything to him. In the press conference, he said the wrong thing. He lied. Noway he said well-bowled. We respect everyone. I always respect everyone because cricket is a gentleman's game. Travis Head's actions were wrong. I did not feel good".

INTERVIEW OF MOHAMMED SIRAJ...!!!!



- Siraj confirms "Travis Head didn't say well bowled". pic.twitter.com/CXrRdDuLcX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2024

Harbhajan also shared his own experiences of playing in Australia, saying he has also been at the center of such controversies.

Siraj had bowled Head with a full delivery immediately after being hit for six, knocking him off, and gestured towards the dressing room. Head, in turn, spun around and gave his reaction. Later, though, the Australian batter admitted that things went a little too far.

"I actually jokingly said 'well bowled', then he pointed me in the sheds and I had my reaction as well. I don't want to give it too much airtime. I feel like the way I play the game I would like a better reaction. I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game and the lead up. There was no confrontation leading up to it," he said.

"It probably [went] a little bit far, that's why I'm disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I'm also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team we wouldn't do that. [It's] not the way I'd like to play the game and feel like my team-mates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did," he added.

After picking up 4 wickets in the first innings, Siraj might have to help India a little with the bat too as the team faces an improbable task against Australia on Day 3 of the day-night Test.