India batter KL Rahul praised all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's performance against Australia on day four of the Brisbane Test, describing the 36-year-old as having a "solid technique."It was a day of fightback for Team India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Facing the challenge of avoiding a follow-on and a potential innings defeat, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, along with a 39-run stand between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, helped India finish day four at 252/9, trailing by 193 runs. Jadeja scored a crucial 77 off 123 balls, hitting seven fours and one six at a strike rate of 62.60.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahul lauded Jadeja's efforts at the Gabba and highlighted his valuable contributions batting lower down the order.

"Yeah, I mean, he was brilliant today, and he has been brilliant batting down the order for us for many, many years. That's what we expect of Jadeja. He has proven time and again that he can deliver, and he's done this consistently over the years. I'm really happy that I could stitch a partnership with him when he came in, as it was really needed at that stage," Rahul said.

Rahul further expressed his enjoyment of batting alongside Jadeja on the fourth day of the Test.

"He has a really solid technique, and I enjoy batting with him. I enjoy watching him play and train. He keeps his game plan very simple and sorted, which is great to see. I'm really happy that he came into the team and did the job for us," he added.

In the match, India opted to field first after winning the toss. Day one saw a wicketless 13 overs, but on day two, India struck back, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run partnership between Steve Smith (101 off 190 balls, 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, 18 fours) turned the tide in Australia's favour. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the stand, sparking a mini-collapse, but Australia still ended day two strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

On day three, Carey's 70 (88 balls, seven fours, two sixes) and Starc's 18 guided Australia to 445 all out in 117.1 overs. Bumrah was India's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 6/76, while Siraj took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep chipped in with one each.

India's first innings began poorly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) falling cheaply. However, KL Rahul held firm, finishing day three unbeaten on 33 off 64 balls.

On day four, India showed resilience. Rahul's 84 (139 balls, eight fours) and Jadeja's 77 (123 balls, seven fours and one six), combined with contributions from Akash Deep (27* off 31 balls, two fours and a six) and Jasprit Bumrah (10* off 27 balls, with a six), helped India avoid the follow-on, ending the day at 252/9.

With the series tied at 1-1 and two matches remaining, Australia hold the edge in the contest.

