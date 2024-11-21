India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday insisted that his team is not carrying any baggage from the unprecedented 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand as it embarks on a challenging Test series against fierce rivals Australia. Bumrah replaced Rohit Sharma as the team's captain for the series opener after the latter had to miss the match due to the birth of his baby boy. While it isn't a usual sight to see bowlers taking up the leadership role, Bumrah feels they are 'tactically better' than batters, and hence, should be given leadership responsibilities more often.

"It is an honour. I have my own style. Virat was different, Rohit was different. and I have my own way. It is a privilege. I don't take it as a position. I love taking responsibility. I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here," Bumrah said in the press conference on the eve of the start of Perth Test.

"I have always advocated for pacers being captains. They are tactically better. Pat has done a phenomenal job. There are a lot of models in the past as well. Kapil Dev and lot of other captains in the past. Hopefully a start of a new tradition," the pacer said on being given the captain's role for the match.

The five-match Test series starts here on Friday.

"When you win you start from zero but when you lose, then also you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from New Zealand series but those were different conditions and our results here have been different," said Bumrah, who is leading in the opening Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is on paternity leave.

Bumrah also said that the team has finalised its playing XI although he will reveal it only at the toss.

"We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match," the skipper said.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs