Steven Smith returned to his peak just at the right moment, making a big statement amid his lean form by hammering his 33rd Test century for Australia in Brisbane. While Travis Head went on with his business in his usual destructive sense of the game, Smith took the anchor's role throughout their electrifying 241-run partnership. He bid his time, decided to tread with caution and played a picture-perfect Test knock straight out of the classic cricket textbooks. His 101 runs from 190 deliveries had everything, including elegance, balance, technique and class.

With Smith once again finding his lost rhythm, he is once again staring at former captain Ricky Ponting's record of most Test centuries for Australia.

With his 33rd Test ton, Smith moved past Steve Waugh's impressive tally of 32. His record of 33 Test centuries is only bettered by Ponting's whopping 41 tons.

Smith's fairytale outing arrived at its conclusion when he gave away to his temptation. He picked up an outside edge in Jasprit Bumrah's over, which flew straight to skipper Rohit Sharma.

Smith, who shares a compelling love affair with India, now shares most Test hundreds with his 'Fab Four' rival Joe Root. Smith and Root have struck 10 Test centuries each against India, but the Australian has achieved it in fewer innings.

Root has 10 Test centuries to his name in 55 innings, while Smith has hit the double-digits in just 41 innings against India. With a Test century that became an elusive affair for Smith, he has certainly got the monkey off his back.

His heroics in Gabba marked Smith's first century in 25 innings, the biggest break for him without a three-figure score in the format. The previous longest draught for Smith was 22 innings since his debut to his maiden Test century.

Smith's impressive knock, along with Head's blitzkrieg, laid the foundation for Australia's dominance that lasted almost two sessions. They steered Australia towards a total that could be the game-changing moment of the entire match.

