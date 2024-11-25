Someone who never doubted India's "enormous talent", former captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday warned Australia to start playing well or "get ready for a long series ahead" after Jasprit Bumrah-led team thrashed the hosts by 295 runs in the Perth. Coming off an embarrassing 0-3 loss to New Zealand on home soil , India roared back to hand Australia their first-ever Test loss at the Optus Stadium inside four days. Ganguly said Indian team's performance was contrary to what the media in both the countries reported, but said India will have to keep applying pressure on Australia given there are four more Tests left. "I gave a couple of interviews (before the series) and I said this, 'what you are asking me?' They said, ‘you know, they lost 3-0 against New Zealand, they will be blown away by Australia'," he told the broadcaster during the Indian Premier League mega auction here.

"Obviously there were media reports back in Australia that ‘we will blow them away'. Look who has blown them away in the first Test! Indian cricket has enormous, enormous talent.” "This is for Australia: Play well or otherwise it is going to be a long series for you," he said with a smile.

The former India captain expressed his delight in the team's overall performance.

"It is great to see Bumrah… wow. Bumrah, (Virat) Kohli, Yashasvi (Jaiswal), 22 year old, (playing his) first Test in Australia, (he was) superb,” he said.

"I liked the young boy from Hyderabad, Nitish Reddy, the seamers bowled well. They never looked out of place on a big occasion, big stage playing for India. That is what Indian cricket is all about," Ganguly added.

Ganguly said while India will keep putting pressure on Australia, the visitors will have to work hard to get used to the pink ball with which the hosts have a successful run.

"We will keep putting pressure against Australia in the next four Tests. It is a long way (to go). The next Test is important for me because in a day-night Test, Australia has a great record at Adelaide,” he said.

"(The) Indians will just have to get used to the pink ball for the day-night Test. It is a long series and I have got my fingers crossed for India winning this series," Ganguly added.

