It was in 2021 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground that Jasprit Bumrah was last hit for a six in Test cricket. Coming into the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the marquee India pacer was hit for a six for the first time in three years as Australian debutant Sam Konstas made excellent use of his unreal T20 cricket skills. Konstas paid no respect to Bumrah's reputation and began unleashing ramp shots, both conventional and reverse, to unsettle the dangerous pacer. En route his maiden half-century in Test cricket, Konstas hit Bumrah for some exquisite shots, before being removed by Ravindra Jadeja.

It was the first time after 4483 deliveries that Bumrah was hit for a six in Test cricket and the batter to end his illustrious streak was none other than a 19-year-old. In the process, Konstas also became the second youngest player to score a half-century for Australia in Test cricket. Ian Craig holds the top spot on the chart. He smashed his maiden fifty at the age of 17 years and 240 days in 1953.

Neil Harvey stands in third place after his half-century at the age of 19 years and 121 days in 1948. Meanwhile, Archie Jackson stands in fourth place with a fifty at the age of 19 years and 150 days in 1929.

The young batting sensation played a 60-run knock from 65 balls in his debut match against India. He smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

The 19-year-old played fearless cricket on Thursday, however, his knock came to an end in the 20th over when India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.

Featuring for the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day game against the touring Indians after the Perth Test, Konstas attracted the spotlight with a century against the visiting side.

In his 11 first-class matches Konstas has scored 718 runs at an average of 42.2, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Konstas played a vital role in Australia's ICC U19 World Cup 2024 triumph, scoring 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, including a century. He also featured in a two-match series between Australia A and India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 92 runs in four innings, highlighted by a match-winning 73*. In the warm-up pink-ball game against India, he stamped his authority with a classy 107 off 97 balls against a formidable Indian attack.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, Konstas is the fifth-highest run-getter with 471 runs in five matches at an average of 58.87, including two centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 152.

