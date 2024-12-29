'Catches win matches', is the saying but young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal became the epitome of missed chances, dropping as many as three chances on Day 4 of the 4th Test against Austrlaia in Melbourne on Sunday. India captain Rohit Sharma was quite accomodating when the first chance went down but was in no mood to let Jaiswal go easily when he dropped the following two catches. Jaiswal recieved an earful from Rohit on both the second and the third occasion as he continued to give lifelines to Australian batters while working as close-in fielder.

Jaiswal's horror run in the field started when he dropped Usman Khawaja on the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Arguably the toughest chance of the three opportunities he had, Jaiswal was given the benefit of the doubt for this dropped opportunity.

However, when he dropped Marnus Labuschagne in the 40th over of the innings, neither Rohit was in mood to let him off easily, nor the bowler Akash Deep. Both fumed and expressed their anger at the missed opportunity.

Rohit Sharma is furious after Jaiswal dropped the catch of Labuschagne.



Jaiswal's third dropped catch while he was fielding at silly point. The ball went between his legs as Pat Cummins defended a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit was once again left fuming.

Captain Rohit Sharma shouting at young jaiswal



As Rohit openly expressed his anger on the field, a commentator expressed dissatisfaction over the skipper's act. "Not the right body language from the captain. You are the one to have to send the message of calm and support. No one means to drop a catch. He is going to feel bad enough for putting the catch down...but you don't need to see that as a young player," the commentator said.