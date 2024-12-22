Team India has had to deal with a huge injury scare just days before the start of the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. Skipper Rohit Sharma was reportedly hit on the knee during a net session. Though he tried to continue playing despite the pain but eventually had to seek medical attention. Rohit was spotted sitting on a chair, with his gear off and the left knee strapped. Though the blow didn't look serious initially, the physios are likely to monitor his situation closely ahead of the MCG clash.

All of the Indian team members participate in the nets session, with marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowling full steam. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep also impressed everyone with their performances in the nets session, as per a report in the Times of India.

Virat Kohli, who hasn't been in the best of form of late, also took on side-armers as well as spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The Indian team has a rest day on Monday but will resume training after that, as we get closer to the Melbourne encounter.

With Rohit too struggling to hit his peak form, especially while batting at the No. 6 spot, many assume that the skipper could call it a day in Test cricket in the months to come, especially after the team's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to hang his boots after the Brisbane Test.

During the practice session, Rohit Sharma was hit on the knee and KL Rahul on the right hand. pic.twitter.com/iod1uPYD6U — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) December 22, 2024

Amid the chatter around Rohit's form, former Australia captain Michael Clarke lent his support to the India captain.

"You never pick just based on form. He's captain of the team, so I'm picking him. Rohit hasn't started here, he took some time to get back into it. He wants some runs and he's an exceptional player. He plays in middle-order because he thinks it's best for the team. I won't make any changes. KL Rahul is doing a great job at the top, I understand that. I don't think it matters what format he plays; when he's confident and backing himself, playing with aggressive intent, that's where he is at his best," Clarke told ESPN Australia.

It has been reported that Rohit was able to shrug off the blow to his knee and looked fine.