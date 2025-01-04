Rohit Sharma has broken his silence on 'opting to rest' from the fifth India vs Australia Test in Sydney. The India captain decided to miss the match amid a run of poor form leading to speculation that this was the end of his Test career. India are not playing another Test in over five months and at 38, time seemed to be running out for Rohit. His 31 runs in five innings in Australia hurt the India captain bad and he decided to stand down.

"I stood down that is what I would say. The chat that I had with the coach and selector, was very simple that I was not able to score runs with the bat. I am not in form. This is an important match, we needed a win. We couldn't carry many out of form players. They backed my decision, which was difficult for me to take," he said on Star Sports.

"The thought process was going for quite some time. The decision was taken after coming here. After Melbourne there was New Years's day. On that day, I did not want to tell the coach and selector about this. I was trying but could not score and it was important for me step aside from this match."

Rohit also cleared the air over his retirement. After he opted to rest, Sunil Gavaskar said that this 'may be the last of Rohit Sharma in Tests' even Ravi Shastri opined on similar lines. However, Rohit has confirmed that he is not going anywhere.

"I don't believe in what happens five months later. I want to focus on the present. This decision is not retirement decision. I am not going to move away from the game. But, for this game, I am out because I am not scoring with the bat. There is no guarantee that after five months I will not score runs. Every day life changes. I believe in myself," he said.

"At the same time I have to be realistic as well. I have played this game for so long. Nobody from outside can decide when I should go, or sit out or lead the team. I am sensible, matured, father of two. I know what I want in life."

When the anchor said, "It was pleasure to have you as India captain", Rohit replied: "Arre kahin ja nahi raha hu main (I am not going anywhere)."

Rohit's move also paved the way for Shubman Gill's inclusion in the crucial fifth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India is trailing 1-2.

"I have not come so far to just sit out. I have come to win matches for the team. But sometimes, you need to understand what the need of the team is. If you don't think about team, then why are you here. It's all about team work. I can't speak about others, but I am like this. If somebody does not like this, it's okay," he added.