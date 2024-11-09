Virat Kohli's recent form has not been his best. Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Kohhli's lean patch against New Zealand was not the news that the Indian cricket fns would have wanted to hear. However, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting says that Kohli should not be judged by current form. He also added that it is concerning that Kohli's hasn't had many triple figure scores in Tests despite playing in the top order.

Since the beginning of this year, Virat Kohli has averaged just 22.72 in six Tests -- the lowest in the format for him in a year since his debut in 2011.

He has slipped in the ICC Test rankings as well, moving out of the top-20 list for the first time in 10 years, and Ponting does feel it is a matter of concern.

"I saw a stat the other day about Virat; it said he's only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn't seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that's a concern. There wouldn't be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman that's only scored two Test match hundreds in five years," Ponting told ICC.

India's famed legacy in Test cricket at home was torn to shreds during their 0-3 decimation by New Zealand recently, with Kohli scoring just 93 runs in six innings. But Ponting, the former Australian skipper, said he had full faith in Kohli's fighting abilities.

"I've said it before about Virat -- you don't ever question the greats of the game. There's no doubt he's a great of the game," Ponting told ICC.

Kohli scored 93 runs in three Tests against the Black Caps, scoring a half-century and averaging 15.50 runs.

The 36-year-old Kohli was averaging 50-plus runs between 2016-19, but his average has dipped to 31.68. However, Ponting said playing against Australia brings the best out of the Indian stalwart.

The champion cricketer could make a powerful statement during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series given his class, feels legendary Australian player Ricky Ponting. The much-awaited series against Pat Cummins' Australia will commence in Perth on November 22 and Kohli, as always, will be a vital cog in India's scheme of things if they are to retain the prestigious trophy.

"He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves playing against Australia. And his record (in Australia) is very good." Ponting believes the Border-Gavaskar series could see the revival of Kohli's Test career.

"If there's a time for him to turn it around, it'd be this series. So, I wouldn't be surprised to see Virat make runs in the first game."

With PTI inputs