A record 87,242 spectators filled the stands at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, setting a new mark for the highest single-day attendance in a five-day match between the two teams. The tickets for the opening day of the fourth Test had been sold out over two weeks ahead of the clash. The audience witnessed a thrilling day of cricket as debutant Sam Konstas took on Jasprit Bumrah in the first session before the Indian pacer swung the momentum in his team's favour in the final session.

Australia ended the opening day at a solid 311 for six.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

