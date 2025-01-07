The decision taken by Rohit Sharma to drop himself for the final Test match against Australia in Sydney caught a lot of people by surprise. Rohit scored just 31 runs in 3 matches and amid massive criticism from fans as well as experts, he decided to opt out of the encounter. On Day 2 of the match, he appeared in a candid interview with Star Sports and former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik believes that the interaction took place to calm down the public who had started demanding answers.

Karthik said that the interview was conducted in order to stop the media reports suggesting that there was a rift in the Indian dressing room. Rohit confirmed that he will not be retiring from Test cricket and Karthik pointed out that he will have to streamline his thoughts in order to find his lost form.

"I am sure that Rohit Sharma will be part of the ODI series vs England and the Champions Trophy, and whatever form he finds, he will need to find it there. If he finds form, he will feel that he can come back as a Test batter in England. Knowing Sharma, I think that he gave that interview because there was a lot of news floating around. But I do think when he goes back, for the next couple of weeks he has no cricket, he will take his time, talk with his family and then take a call on his future," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"Before coming to the series, he has had the birth of the baby as well. I think he will spend time with his little ones but he will also make some decisions. There will be a lot of thoughts in his mind, which he will have to streamline and think what he needs to do. There are decisions to be taken on his behalf and on Team India's behalf because at this point he has made it clear that he is not retiring. It was a good thing that he gave the interview to just cool down and calm down the public because there were a lot of speculations," he added.