Indian cricket team star spinner R Ashwin's emotional moment with Virat Kohli just ahead of his retirement announcement went viral during Day 5 of the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday. Ashwin played the pink-ball Test in Adelaide but the veteran spinner was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja for the third match in Brisbane. There were multiple rain delays on Wednesday as well in Brisbane and the post-tea session could not be started due to bad light. During that time, the camera caught Virat and Ashwin having a long conversation that ended with a hug between the two senior players. A lot of social media users predicted that Ashwin can be announcing his retirement from international cricket and they were proven right in the post-match press conference in Brisbane.

The rain-interrupted third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw here on Wednesday, leaving the series tied 1-1 going into the penultimate Test in Melbourne.

India were eight for no loss with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and KL Rahul (4) at the crease in their chase of 275 when bad light and rain forced an early tea.

Australia made a spirited declaration at 89 for seven in their second innings with more than one session to go.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the show with 3/18 in his six overs, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (2/35 in 7 overs) and Akash Deep (2/28).

The surprise move from skipper Pat Cummins came after the 18th over when they declared the innings as a two-way result seemed realistic with more than 50 overs possible in the final session.

The third Test had multiple rain interruption across the five days.

Earlier, India were all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445.

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.

Australia gained a 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head's bowling in the 79th over.

