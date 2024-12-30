Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin posted a couple of cryptic posts amid the struggle of skipper Rohit Sharma and the Indian side on Day 5 of the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. Rohit, who has been struggling for form, did all the hard work but eventually returned to the dressing room with nothing to show for it. Instead of going all guns blazing, Rohit adopted a defensive stance and mustered up nine runs after facing 40 deliveries. After effectively dealing with the pace threat, he decided to take on his counterpart Pat Cummins.

His attempt to flick the ball away resulted in a thick outside edge, which carried to Mitchell Marsh at gully. With his head and shoulders slumped, Rohit returned to the dugout and left the floodgates open.

In the same over, KL Rahul walked back for a five-ball duck after being caught in two minds. Virat Kohli was next to join them after giving an edge while attempting to drive the ball.

After India found itself in turmoil, Ashwin took to X to drop a cryptic post about "good leaders" which read, "Good leaders emerge when they show resolve for a scrap."

Good leaders emerge when they show resolve for a scrap — Ashwin(@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2024

A couple of minutes later, he went on to repost his comment by adding, "This tweet isn't for people who own fan clubs."

This tweet isn't for people who own fan clubs https://t.co/HthA1yiuWM — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2024

In the second session, India mounted a comeback, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant forging a stand to ensure the visitors remained unscathed.

In the third session, Australia made a sensational comeback to push India back against the wall. Pat Cummins made a gamble by introducing Travis Head, and it instantly paid off.

Pant tried to take on the part-timer but only found Mitchell Marsh, who completed a stunning catch to send the southpaw back to the pavilion. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were quick to return to the dressing room as Australia reigned supreme at the MCG.

