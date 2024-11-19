Former Australian opener David Warner backed his replacement Nathan McSweeney to get the "highest score" in the much-anticipated Test summer and urged everyone to be patient with the youngster. The 25-year-old South Australian batter is one of the most talked about players as the first Test at Perth comes closer. Given a gigantic task of taking over the opening reigns from legendary Warner, the batter would no doubt be raring to go.

McSweeney won a "bat-off" for the opening spot during the recently-concluded Australia A-India A series, top-scoring with 166 runs in two matches, including a match-winning 88 in the first game. He managed to outdo several competitors like U19 sensation Sam Konstas, domestic cricket veterans and once Aussie Test batters Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft to win a ticket to the high-profile series against India.

McSweeney has a solid first-class record, having made 2,252 runs in 34 matches at an average of 38.16, with six centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 127*.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Warner said about McSweeney that he has got a fine technique.

"McSweeney has got a good technique and we know he can bat for long periods of time," Warner stated.

It is a great time for him to come in; it is a big series," Warner continued.

The batting legend said that McSweeney has technique and patience to partner with Usman Khawaja and score big runs and is looking forward to seeing how he plays.

Advertisement

"I have pencilled him (McSweeney) in for the highest run score this summer, so I am looking forward to that. I am also looking forward to seeing how he adapts batting with someone like Usman Khawaja as well, because it is a partnership that you have to build," he added.

Warner urged the selectors and everyone else to be patient with the youngsters and give them "two summers".

"We have just got to be patient with all the guys that are coming through now. Uzzie (Usman Khawaja) is touching on 38 now as well, he has probably got another 12 to 18 months to go" said Warner.

"He is (McSweeney) 25 years of age; you've got to give guys a crack ... it would be exciting just to see him score some runs first and establish himself -- but if he does not just give him some time, give him maybe two summers," he added.

Advertisement

McSweeney's strong run in first-class cricket this year could make selectors give him a long rope in case of failures. In eight matches this year, he has made 718 runs in 16 matches, averaging 51.28, with two centuries and five fifties. His best score is 127*.

After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)