After India's defeat in the final Test match and their inability to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has assessed the team's performance and opined that young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Reddy, who are "hungry to earn a name for India" are needed in the team. Jaiswal has amassed 391 runs in five Tests, out of which 161 came in his brilliant second innings knock in the series opener in Perth, where India won by 295 runs. However, he had a brief period of struggle before scoring 82 and 84 in the Melbourne Test. On the other hand, Reddy scored 298 runs in nine innings across five matches. He started off with handy knocks of 41, 38 not out on his Test debut. He further scored 42, 42 before bettering it with a maiden Test century in Melbourne, providing a much-needed contribution from the lower order.

"If we talk about the macro picture, like we saw with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal - they are hungry. They are hungry to earn a name for India. They are hungry to earn a name for themselves. Such players are needed. You need such players who will protect their wicket like their life. You need such players. You can play with them on stroke. But the commitment I want to see.

"That's why I'm interested that on January 23, in the Ranji Trophy matches, who will play? I want to see that. Because at that time, there will be T20 matches against England. But those who are not playing T20, will they play Ranji Trophy matches or not?" said Gavaskar to Star Sports.

Further speaking on India's batting shortcomings in the series, Gavaskar highlighted, "How many Indian players have scored centuries? Except for the first Test match with two centuries, there is only the century of Nitish Kumar Reddy. How many players made half-centuries?

"You can say it is not easy to make a century, but how many players made half-centuries and tried to turn the match? It did not happen because the application that is required in Test cricket - the application and determination - was very low."

India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series loss followed the home series 3-0 defeat to New Zealand. The veteran shared his thoughts on what Team India can do after their poor performance in Test matches over the last few months.

"What I saw were technical deficiencies. If you have been making the same mistakes, and I am not just talking about this series—I am talking about the New Zealand series as well—what did you do against New Zealand in India? And that's why, now, because the next cycle will start in June, we have not qualified for the World Test Championship. From now on, we should be ready for it. If we have to take tough decisions, then we will have to take them," he said.

Gavaskar further insisted that players should have no excuse for skipping domestic cricket, pointing out that the Ranji Trophy matches begin on January 23. He added that coach Gautam Gambhir would need to make some tough decisions regarding players who are unavailable for the tournament.

"Today is January 5. On January 23, there is the next round of the Ranji Trophy. Let's see how many players from this squad play. Let's see how many people are available. And there should be no excuse for not being able to play.

"If you do not play those matches, then I say that Gautam Gambhir will have to take a few tough decisions against those who are not available for the Ranji Trophy, saying, ‘You do not have that commitment. We need commitment. You are not playing. Whatever you want to do, do it. But for Indian cricket, you cannot return to the Test squad," he said.

India will next play three ODIs and five T20Is against England at home from January 22 to February 12.