On the expected lines, Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia batter Travis Head are set to be penalised over their altercation on Day 2 of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. Siraj was seen giving Head a send-off after dismissing the Australia star but a few comments were exchanged between the two on the field. Both Head and Siraj made a little contrasting revelation from the content of the conversation, prompting reactions from all across the cricketing fraternity. While both have their own versions of the story, a report has claimed that Siraj and Head are set to be penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the act.

Though neither of the two is expected to be suspended because of the on-field incident in Adelaide, sanctions in the form of fines are likely to be issued.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, both players were found guilty by the apex body and the sanctions will be announced after a disciplinary hearing today.

What Travis Head Said On The Incident?

"It probably (went) a little bit far; that's why I'm disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I'm also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team, we wouldn't do that. [It's] not the way I'd like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did," Head said during the press conference.

What Mohammed Siraj Said On The Incident?

"When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I got him bowled, I only celebrated, and he abused me, and you saw that on TV, too," he told Star Sports. "I only celebrated at the start; I didn't say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he only said 'well bowled' to me. It's there for everyone to see that that's not what he said to me. We respect everyone; it's not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman's game, but what he did wasn't right. I didn't like it at all."

As Siraj came out to bat on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test, he and Head had a brief chat in the middle over the incident, where the hatchet was said to be buried. After the conclusion of the match, the pair also exchanged a hug, which delighted fans on social media.