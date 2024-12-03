Team India dominated Australia in all the departments to take 1-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the first match of the five-match series, India claimed an emphatic 295-run win over Australia in Perth. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah stood on the expectations of the fans took a total of eight wickets in two innings. He also received a strong support from his fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, who went on to claim five wickets and troubled Australian batters with his pace.

The first Test can also be called a big comeback for Siraj as before this game, the 30-year-old pacer was battling a lean patch. Ahead of this series, Siraj failed to leave a mark in the three Tests against New Zealand at home.

However, Siraj looked completely promising and delivered with his full potential. On being asked about his improvement, Siraj credited Bumrah for sharing some valuable advise.

"I am happy with the way I bowled here and at Perth. Over the last few months, I felt I wasn't getting enough wickets and in that desperation, a bit of my line and length was affected. I thought deeply about this and I understood that when I enjoy my bowling, then the wickets usually follow. I am in that stage again now," Siraj told Sportstar.

“Jassy-bhai (Bumrah) told me to focus on being consistent instead of worrying about wickets. I also had a chat with B. Arun (India's former bowling coach) and he too said the same thing, to focus on my skills instead of worrying about wickets,” he added.

Siraj further stated that the bounce on the Australian pitches can make a bowler excited but one should always focus on the line and length.

"Because the bounce is so good, at times you may feel like striking the helmet of a batter. The point is not to be excited and just bowl to your plans," said Siraj.

"As for the pink ball, you feel a bit synthetic while holding it but other than that there is not much of a difference. They say it moves around under lights but we bowled first here, maybe we will get that feel at Adelaide during the second Test," he added.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be played from December 6 in Adelaide.