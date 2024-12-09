India faced a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Australia on Day 3 of the second Test in Adelaide. With this win, Australia levelled the five-match series 1-1. On the third day of the pink-ball Test, Pat Cummins and co bundled out India for 175, taking a target of 19 runs. Later, the hosts went across the line in just 3.2 overs and 10 wickets in hand. However, the send-off row between pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head became the biggest talking point of the game.

Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Head after bowling him out for 140 on Day 2. After this, both the players were seen exchanging some words. Many former cricketers and experts gave their opinion on this matter and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting stated that Siraj might face some repercussions for his actions.

"That's what you call the old-fashioned send-off – umpires and referees do not see kindly to stuff like that," said Ponting while speaking on Channel Seven.

"Siraj wasn't happy to be clipped over deep backward square for six... and he might have a bit to answer for," Ponting added.

After the play on Day 2, Head admitted that his face-off with Siraj went a little overboard on Saturday while also claiming that he praised the India pacer's bowling, though jokingly. However, Siraj later countered Head's claims, suggesting the Adelaide Test centurion didn't say "well bowled" and lied about the incident in the press conference.

“It was a good battle. I loved bowling to him. He has batted really well for his 140. When you get hit for a six on your good ball, it kind of gets annoying. It ignites your passion. When I got him out, I celebrated but he abused me. It's a lie that he said ‘well bowled' to me."

However, both the players buried the hatchet during the third day's play which concluded with a hug being exchanged between them.