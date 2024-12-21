India spin great Harbhajan Singh's feud with Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds during the 2007/08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, popularly known as the 'Monkeygate' scandal, is one of the darker chapters of the cricket rivalry shared by the two nations. However, Harbhajan has now shared how the two became firm friends after they got to know each other better at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians three years later. Harbhajan revealed that he had shared a warm hug with Symonds after quashing the tension.

Symonds and Harbhajan were embroiled in a terrible controversy, where the latter was accused of racially abusing Symonds. Harbhajan was initially handed a three-match ban, but saw it rescinded soon after.

In 2011, Symonds was bought by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, for whom Harbhajan also played. Harbhajan revealed the story of how the two soothed their relationship.

"We sat together for a long, long time and talked about it. At the end of the conversation, we had a long hug," Harbhajan said, in an interview with Code Sports.

"The picture of the hug became very famous in our chat groups. A very ugly spat became a great friendship," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan also admitted that the incident had been allowed to go too far.

"The Sydney thing should've never exploded like it did. We did sort everything out," Harbhajan stated. The two were then part of the 2011 Champions League T20-winning Mumbai Indians side.

Harbhajan also expressed his sadness at Symonds' death. Symonds passed away in a car accident in May 2022.

"When I heard the news of the accident, I just hoped it was false. I couldn't believe it. I was shattered," Harbhajan said.

"When I was in Brisbane last week, I thought if he were still alive, I'd have gone to his place last night, and we would've gone out. That's the bond we shared," Harbhajan said further.