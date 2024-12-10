Former cricketer Kapil Dev believes it is too early to judge if Jasprit Bumrah is the "best available candidate" to replace Rohit Sharma as the captain when the time comes. The Indian team stepped into Perth's Optus Stadium with an air of swagger around them. Bumrah captained the visitors in Rohit's absence, who was unavailable due to personal reasons. By imposing relentless pressure on Australia, India stood victorious with a record-shattering 295-run triumph over the hosts to go 1-0 up in the series.

As the series shifted from Perth to Adelaide, parity was restored after Australia shattered India's dreams with a 10-wicket victory to make the scoreline 1-1.

The 31-year-old has now led the Indian side twice. In his first outing, he suffered a defeat at the hands of England in Birmingham in 2022.

With questions being raised over Rohit's future as the Indian captain, some sections of fans have backed Bumrah to take over the role once the dynamic opener's stint ends.

However, the World Cup winning captain believes a player should be judged on the basis of how he reacts in difficult situations instead of the time when one is enjoying success.

"I think it is too early to talk about that. With one performance, you can't say he is one of the best, and with one bad performance, you can't say he doesn't deserve that. Let the player play a lot of cricket. There will be ups and downs. Then you will judge how he reacts during difficult time," Kapil told reporters on Monday during an event.

With the series level at 1-1, the Brisbane Test could put India under serious pressure in their bid to secure a hat-trick of BGT wins in Australia.

While many have speculated what would be India's response to the defeat in Adelaide, Kapil has expressed faith in the Rohit-led side and stated, "Yes, they will come back."

