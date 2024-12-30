Young Sam Konstas will gradually come to understand the beauty and vagaries of Test cricket, much like Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated to him in the second essay of the Boxing Day Test, following the debutant's fiery first-innings fifty, feels former Australian opener Simon Katich. Katich, who played 56 Tests for Australia between 2001 to 2010, wants Konstas to retain his unconventional batting style as no one expects a 19-year-old to be a finished product.

"Look its tough and there is always going to be hype when you have a 19-year-old making debut because he is in rare company at his age," Katich told PTI during an interview.

Konstas scored 60 off 65 balls in the first innings. He hit a conventional lap scoop for maximum and pulled off a reverse lap scoop behind square against Bumrah before walking down the track to smash a six over mid-wicket all in one over.

However, the world's best fast bowler in contemporary times bowled a perfect off-cutter to clean the debutant up for 8 in the second innings.

"What we saw from him in the first innings at the MCG was unbelievable courage, given the conditions he faced and the challenge of playing against arguably the best bowler in the series -- Jasprit Bumrah.

"Yes, he found a way to counter him with the ramp shot. It was unconventional but we know that the game is being played differently now." "In the second innings, Konstas saw that Test cricket is not going to be easy. The conditions always change and you have to deal with Bumrah.

"Given he is only 19, no one expects him to be a finisher. He has lots to learn and gain experience, but obviously he's got potential and talent," said the left-hander, who scored 10 Test hundreds for Australia, including a couple against India." Does he find streaks of David Warner in Konstas' aggression, Katich feels that similarity with the just-retired left-hander ends with temperament and gameplan.

"There are certainly aspects of temperament and gameplan, modern-age thinking but in terms of style, he is a very different type of player than Warner as Konstas is much taller. He can run towards the bowler, down the track to put them off length.

"Not saying Warner can't do that but different types players, but he should try and be himself throughout his career."

Time for selectors to think beyond Marsh

Katich agrees that if Mitchell Marsh isn't contributing with the ball, then Australia's National Selection Panel will need to have a look at the combination considering the all-rounder's poor returns with the bat.

"No doubt Marsh is under pressure because he isn't bowling so much. Even after Josh Hazlewood got injured, he only bowled two overs on a day when Cummins and Starc had to share the workload." "There were questions, he then missed out with the bat at MCG and hasn't been able to fulfil the role with the ball. The selectors have a decision to make at the end of this Test.”

Talking about Mitchell Starc's dodgy back and a possible replacement, Katich believes it will either be reserves Jhye Richardson or Sean Abbott.

However, he marked tall left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson as a future contender, provided he continues to bowl extensively for South Australia.

"If they are being consistent, then guys who have come as cover, Jhye Richardson or Sean Abbott will be in the mix. Spencer Johnson is playing in Big Bash League and is coming back after a toe injury. It is one thing bowling four overs in BBL and bowling 22 to 25 overs in a Test match is completely different, backing it up day after day.

"Something they (coaching staff) will know better with workloads and managements. I do think Spencer is a potential Test player. He has skills and capability but he has to play more matches (Sheffield Shield) for South Australia.”

Bumrah is best fast bowler now

Having played a considerable amount of cricket against India, Katich considers Jasprit Bumrah one of the best overseas pacers to have travelled Down Under in the last two decades.

"No doubt that of all the players I have seen or played against in last 20 odd years, Bumrah's numbers speak for themselves. One that got Alex Carey, the ball was seaming back, knocking down his stumps was an absolute beauty. Young Konstas got one that pegged back and hit top of middle, great control and skill-set to work batsmen out." Asked what makes Bumrah special, Katich said: “Great pace. Yes, he has unique action. The fact that he gets movement both ways and hits the length and an area at will.

"He has got great control, yorker, bouncer, length and adjusting lines whether to get an LBW or bowling in the channel to get an outside edge, backed up by his pace.”

