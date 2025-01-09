Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed the series of his life in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. India's pace spearhead picked up 32 wickets in five Tests, equalling the record for the most wickets taken in a single series between India and Australia. However, Bumrah picked up an injury during the final Test in Sydney, which forced him to not bowl in the fourth innings and has also cast a shadow on his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan opined that Bumrah should not be risked for the Champions Trophy if he isn't fully fit.

"Bumrah is a treasure and he should be handled with care. A Champions Trophy is not the end of the world," said Srinivasan, who was the head strength and conditioning coach for Team India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad, to the Times of India.

"If there is the slightest doubt, he shouldn't be in the squad. Five back-to-back Test matches isn't something he has ever played in his cricketing career," Srinivasan continued.

Initially, Bumrah's injuries were reported to be back spasms, for which he had apparently gone to have scans on Day 2 of the fifth Test. Srinivasan stated that recovery from back spasms shouldn't be too difficult, but any injury beyond that should not be risked.

"If it is only spasms, he should be fit. In fact, he might be feeling alright even before he boarded the flight back home. But I am not so sure about it. The injury is related to stress, which is a direct result of playing too much cricket. If it is anything between a Grade 1 to Grade 3 injury related to stress fracture, it can take up to one to six months of recovery," Srinivasan added.

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against England ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

India must announce their Champions Trophy squad by January 12, although they can make changes till February 13.