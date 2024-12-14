India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming and Live Telecast: It will be a Test of character for the Indian cricket team as it faces a resurgent Australia in the third Test of the five-match series at The Gabba, Brisbane. The visitors won the first game by 295 runs to take an early lead in the series, despite the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah, the Player of the Match, not only shone with his performance in bowling but also captained the side in absence of Rohit.

Came in the right-handed batter Rohit in the second Test and it seemed that a stronger India will put more pressure on Australia, but the result of the second game was opposite. Against the run of play, Australia bounced back and registered a one-sided 10-wicket win over the visitors.

With two matches done, the series is levelled at 1-1 and the winner of the third game is definitely going to have a superb advantage from this point. This makes the third game all-more crucial.

When will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy start?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start on December 14 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy be held?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be held at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will play start in the India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Play in the India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start at 5:50 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:20 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)