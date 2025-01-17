India pacer Akash Deep missed the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 and has now revealed the length of his injury and his recovery process. Having taken five wickets in two games, Akash Deep had to be ruled out of the final game in Sydney due to a stiff back injury. The 28-year-old pacer has now revealed that he is yet to start bowling, having been previously advised a specific recovery period by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Speaking in the aftermath of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Akash Deep provided an update on his fitness.

"All good. My recovery is on course and since I had been playing non-stop cricket for a considerable period of time, I was advised to off-load (complete rest) for 15 days. I am following the advice of NCA and once they instruct me to start bowling, I will do so," the pacer told PTI.

While Akash Deep did not light up the wickets' column, he could've certainly been described as a tad unlucky to not have picked up more wickets during his two Tests in the tour.

He also played a big part with the bat in hand in the third Test in Brisbane. Coming in to bat with India at 213/9 and still needing a fair few runs to save a follow-on, Akash Deep smashed 31 off 44 balls, stitching a 47-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Jasprit Bumrah.

His knock helped India avoid the follow on and thereby save the Gabba Test.

Deep also shared light on his bowling strategy.

"My endeavour was to maintain discipline, bowl in good areas, and wait for the batter to make a mistake...doesn't matter if the ball is new, semi-new or old," he said.

With swinging and seaming conditions in England, Akash Deep is a likely candidate for India's five-Test tour in June 2025.