The fire-works have already started even before the senior Indian cricket team has landed in Australia. The India vs Australia series is often considered one of the most marquee series and tempers often fly high in the contest. Currently, India A is touring Australia with players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy (both part of the main squad), Ishan Kishan in the team. And, the India A team has been accused of 'ball tampering' during the practice match against Australia A.

Ahead of the start of the day's play on Sunday, the match officials informed India A players that the ball has been changed as it was tampered with. Umpire Shawn Craig brought the development to Indian players' notice during the first unofficial Test. He said: "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play."

India A's wicket-keeper batter for the match, Ishan Kishan fumed at the umpire's call and called it a "stupid decision".

In a statement, Cricket Australia said that the ball had to be changed "due to deterioration", while both the managers and the captains were informed of the decision before the start of the day's play.

Now, according to a report in The Indian Express, a player, requesting anonymity, denied tampering allegations, suggesting a "nail from the sideboards may have brushed the ball."

According to Cricket Australia's code of conduct, players involved in the ball tampering incident could be handed bans if the team is found to have intentionally changed the condition of the ball.

"Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under Law 41.3.2 may be regarded as unfair," Cricket Australia's code of conduct reads.

Advertisement

After the controversy spiralled up, Cricket Australia issued a statement saying, the ball change happened "due to deterioration