Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has hailed young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for his temperament and caliber, and compared him to one of the all-time greats, Sunil Gavaskar. Jaiswal has enjoyed a great start to his Test career after making his debut last year during the tour of West Indies. In 16 Tests, he has smashed four centuries and eight fifties, amassing over 1500 runs already. Bangar highlighted his hunger to score big runs and the ability to stay grounded through personal hardships as the key factors behind Jaiswal's rise from rags to riches.

"Two things [make Jaiswal special]. One is that he is extremely sound technically, and that means that he's got a great foundation for him to work his way up. Then the temperament part [has been there since] very early in his career. He's gone through lots of ups and downs in his personal life as well," Bangar said on Star Sports.

"Cricket means a lot to him. He has worked hard to be where he is and his hunger for big scores actually defines him as a batsman. Now, who was an earlier batter of similar caliber? We have to go a long way back in someone like a Sunil Gavaskar," he added.

Jaiswal cracked a century in the second innings of the first Test against Australia, laying the foundation of India's 295-run win Perth. However, he has also struggled to get going at times so far in the series, scoring two ducks and a 24 in three other innings.

With India fighting for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Jaiswal's form would be key, especially with senior players yet to fire in the series so far.

The opening day of the ongoing 3rd Test in Brisbane was washed out as only 13.2 overs were bowled.