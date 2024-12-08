The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) Final suffered a major blow after a humiliating loss to Australia in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. India were outplayed as Australia went on to clinch the game by 10 wickets. Following this loss, India fell to the third position in the WTC Points Table. However, they are still in the running for qualification and there remains multiple scenarios that can see Rohit Sharma and Co in the summit clash. The Indian cricket team cannot lose any more matches in the ongoing series against Australia to keep their WTC Final dreams alive. With three matches remaining, three more wins for India will guarantee their spot.

However, two wins and a draw can also make sure that they will find a place in the WTC Final if South Africa win the 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka.

If India lose another Test match in this series, their qualification will completely depend on the results in the South Africa vs Sri Lanka and the Sri Lanka vs Australia series.

Meanwhile, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged India not to "waste" time in their hotel rooms after the early finish of the pink ball Test, but utilise the two extra days by sweating it out in training so they can bounce back in the third game.

India were thoroughly exposed in their 10-wicket loss in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy with the match ending in less than two-and-a-half days as Australia bounced back to level the five-game series 1-1.

"Look at the remainder of the series as a three-match series. Forget it was a five-Test series. What I would like this Indian team to do is use the next couple of days for practice," Gavaskar told the official broadcaster.

"It's very important. You can't be sitting in your hotel room or wherever you're going because you have come here to play cricket.

"You don't have to practice the whole day. You can practice a session in the morning or afternoon, whichever time you choose, but do not waste these days. You would have been here playing a Test match if the Test match were to go on for five days," he added.

The third Test begins on December 14 and Gavaskar said the Indians should utilise the intervening time to get their rhythm back.

(With PTI inputs)