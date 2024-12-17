Jasprit Bumrah was at his witty best after the third day's play in the third India vs Australia Test in Brisbane on Monday. He was asked a tricky question on India's batting, which has not been at its best Down Under. Here's how the conversation went. Reporter: "Hi, Jasprit. What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?"

Bumrah: “It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story.”

Bumrah had notched 35 runs in an over by England's Stuart Broad in Birmingham in 2022.

Now, Google India has responded to the mention with a post on X. "I only believe in Jassi Bhai," it wrote with a video of Bumrah's comment.

I only believe in Jassi Bhai https://t.co/Vs0WO5FfdJ — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Bumrah, who has taken 18 wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy this year, has said that if he comes across a certain situation, he looks to solve it rather than complaining.

He made the comments at the end of play on Day 3 against Australia in the Brisbane Test on Monday. Bumrah claimed his second five-for in the ongoing Test series, and he is currently at top of the wickets chart with 18 scalps in the series so far.

"In the Test match that we played in Perth, the wicket was different, Adelaide pink ball was different, the wicket behaved differently, the ball behaved differently and here it is a little different because the wicket is at a level and the run-up is low. So in India, we are not used to that. We are used to state-level grounds. So it is an interesting challenge," Jasprit Bumrah said in the post-day press conference.

Further, the 31-year-old player said that he will try to contribute more and more for the national team.

"I always look forward to all of that and I always look to find answers. So that has always been my biggest happiness that if I come across a problem or if I come across a certain situation, I look at how do I solve it, and what can I do in this scenario rather than complaining or looking at someone else or pointing fingers that I need this from this person. I don't look at all of those things. I look at myself. I have been happy with the way the ball has been coming out and yeah, looking forward to contributing even more," the fast bowler added.