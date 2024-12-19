KL Rahul has been a polarizing person in Indian cricket, who has divided opinion among former cricketers, experts and fans. Be it for his strike rate in T20 cricket or for his knock in the 2023 ODI World Cup final or whether he deserves a place in India's Test side, question marks have always hovered over Rahul. But Rahul stood tall amidst India's batting struggles in the ongoing third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, making a brilliant 84 in Brisbane. Former India cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra has now hit back at other ex-India players who have criticised Rahul in the past.

"We know of KL Rahul's celebration (shutting ears celebration). Now he has probably eliminated any outside noise and is completely focused on his game," said Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"There are several former cricketers who sit and wait for Rahul to fail, and write essays on Rahul's form. They are all silent now. They won't speak about anyone anymore," Chopra added, in a dig to former cricketers who spoke ill of Rahul.

Aakash Chopra silently bodied Venktesh Prasad .



I remember He was the only guy who fought with Venkatesh Prasad when he was doing critics paragraph for Kl Rahul.@cricketaakash pic.twitter.com/nHV76bqATo — Lordgod (@LordGod188) December 17, 2024

"Things have changed a lot. The boy has done well and people can learn a lot from KL Rahul," Chopra continued.

One of KL Rahul's most staunch critics has been former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad. Despite both Rahul and Prasad hailing from the same city, Prasad had stated that KL Rahul was in the India Test side due to "favouritism". Chopra's comments, about Rahul silencing his doubters, may have been indirectly aimed at ex-cricketers like Prasad.

In a difficult third Test, with India struggling at 74/5 and trying to save a follow-on, Rahul put in a resilient 84 off 139 balls on Day 4, being one of only two Indian batters to go past 50.

Late cameos by tailenders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah helped India avoid follow-on, and massively reduce Australia's chances of victory.