Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction. Pant sparked a massive bidding war on Sunday but Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious with a mammoth Rs 27 crore bid in the IPL 2025 auction. However, hours before the bidding took place in Jeddah, Virat Kohli made a big prediction about Pant during Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia in Perth. During India's second innings, Pant came down the track in an attempt to hit a ball from Mitchell Marsh out of the park but left the ball as it was too wide. Kohli, on the non-striker's end, joked that he does not need to go big as his auction price will be big anyway.

Kohli's prediction proved to be spot on as Pant broke a massive record in the history of the competition.

.@imVkohli is the king of chatter on the field! From light-hearted banter to giving his teammates batting advice, we're loving every second of it!



#AUSvINDOnStar1st Test, Day 4, LIVE NOW! #AUSvIND #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/QQM935A7Gf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 25, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) breaking the bank for a record-setting bid to buy India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 auctions was on Sunday termed as "aggressive yet justified" by former India middle-order batter and Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif.

Former Delhi Capitals captain Pant was sold to LSG for a whopping Rs 27 crore, the highest-ever bid in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), at the Abadi Al Johar Arena here on Sunday.

JioStar Expert Mohammad Kaif, who has worked with Pant while both were at Delhi Capitals, applauded LSG's aggressive attempt to buy the wicket-keeper batter but claimed it to be a justified move.

"With Rishabh Pant joining LSG, the team has gained both a strong brand value and a recognisable face—an essential factor for any franchise. While LSG does not have many big names apart from (Nicholas) Pooran, Pant's presence will significantly benefit them. The decision to jump from ₹21 crore to ₹27 crore was aggressive, but it's a move that seems justified. They now have an Indian captain, and securing Rishabh Pant at ₹27 crore is a worthwhile deal for LSG," said Kaif on JioStar.

(With IANS inputs)