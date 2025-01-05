Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on Virat Kohli's ongoing struggles against deliveries outside the off-stump, following Kohli's dismissal on Day 2 of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. Kohli's repeated dismissals to similar modes of attack have raised questions about his form, and Manjrekar opined that the batter is now grappling with self-doubt despite trying everything to overcome this glaring weakness.

Kohli was dismissed by Australian seamer Scott Boland for the fourth time in the series. Boland's consistent targeting of the channel outside off-stump led Kohli to edge yet another delivery to the slip cordon. This marked the eighth time in nine innings that Kohli fell prey to the same weakness, highlighting a recurring issue in his game.

Manjrekar, speaking on Star Sports, analysed the dismissal and pointed out a significant adjustment in Kohli's batting stance. For the first time in years, Kohli was batting deep inside his crease in an apparent attempt to combat his vulnerability.

“I mean, he's gone back and he's inside the batting crease. Now that is a very rare thing for Virat Kohli to do. You know, Virat Kohli loves getting outside the batting crease going forward. He's tried everything within his capabilities and on this occasion he tried being inside the batting crease, same result.

“What do you do? And Mark (Nicholas) makes a good point about him now having clear self-doubt with what has happened and with the sameness of the end for every innings,” said Manjrekar on Star Sports.

Manjrekar drew comparisons to other cricketing greats, acknowledging that even legends go through slumps, but rarely in such a consistent and identifiable manner.

“Lots of greats have gone through a rut, but not in the fashion where they've got out to one particular shot and the great has not been able to find a way.

“There's another quick point I want to make if you see that dismissal and you've got to feel for Virat Kohli. There were occasions when he was trying to leave balls outside the off on this occasion, after many years, you see that he's actually deep inside the batting crease,” he added.

Kohli began the series on a high note, scoring a century in the opening Test in Perth. However, his form dipped drastically, and he ended the series with just 190 runs from five matches (nine innings) at a modest average of 23.75.

Kohli's struggles mirrored India's difficulties on Day 2 of the Sydney Test. Resuming their second innings with a slender lead, India ended the day at 141/6, holding a 145-run advantage over Australia. Rishabh Pant provided the lone spark with an explosive 61 off 33 balls, counter attacking the Australian bowlers. However, Scott Boland's four-wicket haul kept the hosts in control.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were at the crease at stumps, battling to extend India's lead into a defendable total.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)