While Austalia's teenage opener Sam Konstas made a remarkable impression with the bat, slamming 60 off 65 balls on Test debut in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he was also involved in an ugly incident with India stalwart Virat Kohli. During the 10th over, the two players had clashed into each other, prompting a fierce stare-off between the two and the exchange of a few words. However, several former cricketers and experts have opined that Kohli was largely at fault for the incident.

The clash happened in the middle of the 10th over, when Konstas and Khawaja met at the middle of the pitch and Kohli was switching across to another side.

If either cricketer is found at fault, a penalty or fine could be coming their way. The ICC's Code of Conduct states the following:

"Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire."

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas exchanged a heated moment on the MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QL13nZ9IGI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was firmly of the belief that Kohli was int he wrong.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. We've seen a few angles. [Fielders] should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage," Ponting said while commentating on Seven Network.

Former ICC umpire and five-time Umpire of the Year Simon Taufel echoed Ponting's words: "It shows Virat Kohli actually changing his line to get into the personal space of Sam Konstas."

"He's completely wrong. I don't know why a senior pro who's played for so long - he's a King - has been rattled by a 19-year-old. Sam Konstas did absolutely nothing wrong there. Virat veered towards him," said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Advertisement

Former Australian cricketer Kerry O'Keefe stated that Kohli's "arrogance" was on display.

"Kohli has built his whole career on arrogance. Suddenly he identified that in a debutant, and he seemed to resent it. I think he's in trouble," O'Keefe said.

A heavy sanction could even see Kohli be suspended for the fifth Test, but a fine may be a more likely outcome.