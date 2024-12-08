Following India's loss to Australia in the second Test, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan opened up on inconsistent form of star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying that they will have to perform well consistently as living on past laurels will make things difficult for them as they age but expectations stay the same. He also opined that the 'Hitman' batting down the order at number six was a wrong move. After the birth of his second child which caused him to miss the first Test at Perth, which was a memorable win by 295 runs, Rohit's return to cricket was far from spectacular, as not only he succumbed to double digits during struggled-filled outings down the order at number six, the team also succumbed to a 10-wicket loss in the pink-ball Test within just three days at Adelaide. After a century at Perth, Virat struggled with outside off-stump deliveries yet again, scoring just seven and 11 runs in the match.

Speaking to ANI, Atul said that as Rohit-Virat age, their exploits with the bat will get lesser and it happens as player's age.

"Look, I knew this focus would come on Virat and Rohit. This would come again and again. But look, their exploits, you will start seeing less of it as they age. When you get older, it happens. You think that he will do it in every match. That is not possible. But their value is worth its weight in gold. Because them standing there, their staying in the team, adds depth in the team. That is very important. But you have to perform. You cannot survive on your past laurels and reputation. Your past body of work can only give you this much leverage. Then it starts troubling you when expectations get high, but your potency is low as you age. I think it is very important for them to stay and pull their weight," he said.

In the ongoing 2024-25 Test season, Rohit has made 142 runs in six Tests across 12 innings at an average of 11.83, with best score of 52 and just one fifty to his name. This year, Rohit has made 597 runs in 12 Tests and 23 innings at an average of 27.13, with two centuries and two fifties and best score of 131.

On the other hand, in ongoing Test season which started with Bangladesh series, Virat has scored just 315 runs in 14 innings at an average of 26.25, with a century and a fifty in 14 innings. His best score is 100*. Since 2020-start, Virat has had underwhelming Test numbers with 1,961 runs in 36 matches and 64 innings at an average of 32.14, with just three centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 186.

Atul also said that Rohit not opening was a "tactical mistake" as he had that game which could earn him success in Australia. Rohit headed into the game with an average of over 43 in 25 Tests as a middle-order batter, with three centuries and six fifties. However, he could not add to his solid run down the order.

"Now I think it is a mistake that Rohit Sharma did not go and open. I think so. Because his mindset, his mentality is not of middle order batter. But KL (Rahul) has the capacity to play up and down. I think it is a tactical mistake. That would not work. Rohit is a great captain. No matter how he plays, how he plays his shots, and the kind of game he has, in Australia, he is more likely to come off. More likely to be successful. The mistake he made in the New Zealand series, that he tried to play his natural game against the tide. Against the run of play, that was a bit difficult. Because now it is 6 innings (against NZ). Now he has gone there. Now it is 2 innings. So there will be a bit of pressure. But I think he should come back. Just play to his own potential, capacity and talent. And we will all be alright," he added.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they had to face the wrath of a moving, erratic pink-ball and its mastermind, Mitchell Starc (6/48). Except for a 69-run stand for the second wicket between KL Rahul (37 in 64 balls with six fours) and Shubman Gill (31 in 51 balls, with five fours) and a fighting 42 in 54 balls (three fours and three sixes) from Nitish Kumar Reddy, there was not much highlights from India who were skittled out for 180 runs. Skipper Cummins and Scott Boland also took two wickets.

In the first innings, a 67-run partnership between Nathan McSweeney (39 in 109 balls, with six fours) and Marnus Labuschagne (64 in 126 balls, with nine fours) for second wicket set the platform for Travis Head to impose his domination over Indian bowlers yet again with a counter-attacking 140 in 141 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes, just when Aussies lost some regular wickets. His century took Australia to 337 runs and gave them a 157-run lead.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were top bowlers for India. Ravichandran and Nitish got a wicket each.

In their second innings, India appeared even more toothless as the star-studded top-order and middle-order returned back to pavillion despite starts from Jaiswal (24 in 31 balls, with four boundaries), Gill (28 in 30 balls, with three fours) while KL Rahul (7) and Virat Kohli (11 in 21 balls with a four) failed to score well. India ended day two at 128/5.

On the third day, Pant also lost his wicket for 28 in 31 balls, with five fours. From there on, it was not looking back for Aussies, who skittled out India for 175 runs in 36.5 overs. India lead by just 18 runs, setting Aussies 19 runs to win.

Skipper Cummins (5/67) took a majestic five-wicket haul, his eighth as a captain. Boland took 3/51 while Starc took 2/60.

Set a target of 19 runs, Khawaja (10*) and McSweeney (9*) chased it down without breaking a sweat in 3.2 overs.

