Amid concerns over his form, former India captain Virat Kohli took the field on Friday for a match simulation ahead of the 1st Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium. Just a day after he underwent scans, the legendary batter scored 15 runs in the first innings of the simulation match at the WACA Ground in Perth. According to a report in the Times of India, Kohli batted without any discomfort despite undergoing a scan on Thursday. However, the report couldn't clarify the reason behind Kohli's injury scare.

"Virat Kohli is absolutely fine. He batted in the match simulation without any discomfort and also had a hit in the net after he got out. No concerns there," the report quoted a source as saying.

KL Rahul, who is tipped to open in Perth Test in the absence for captain Rohit Sharma, was hit by a ball in the match simulation and couldn't bat any further. However, the report added that "there are no major concerns there as well".

After being dismissed, Kohli also took throwdowns on the sidelines of the simulation match. Not only that, he also came out to bat for the second time in the match, scoring an unbeaten 30 before leaving the field.

Looks like Virat Kohli is done for the day. Was on 30 after batting for an hour. Started to get in rhythm after a shaky start.



Pant was bowled by the impressive Mukesh Kumar. Second time in the day he had been bowled

The Indian batters, in general, struggled against the bowlers in the match simulation. Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy troubled the Indian batters, including Kohli and Rishabh Pant. While Kohli left the field unbeaten on 30, Pant was castled for the second time in the day.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

