After taking part in the two-day warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI, Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Monday departed from Canberra for the Adelaide Test, which will be starting from December 6. Earlier on Sunday in the warm-up match, a four-wicket haul by pacer Harshit Rana, along with commanding knocks from Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, helped India secure a five-wicket win against Australia's Prime Ministers' XI at Canberra's Manuka Oval. While leaving, skipper Rohit and star India pacer Mohammed Siraj were seen taking selfies with the fans who were waiting outside the team hotel in Canberra.

#WATCH | #BorderGavaskarTrophy | Indian cricket team including captain Rohit Sharma left from Canberra for Adelaide Oval



Australia vs India, 2nd Test of the 5-match series is scheduled for December 6 to December 10 in Adelaide



India beat Australia in the 1st Test at Perth to… pic.twitter.com/0z136PfHLw — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

Top batter Shubman Gill and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were also captured leaving the team hotel for Adelaide along with other players.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

